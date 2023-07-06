WHAT’S GOING ON? FBI Was Monitoring J6er for Two Years – He Was in DC for a Month at Public Events – Then They FINALLY Arrest Him After He Entered Obama’s Neighborhood

Here’s ANOTHER strange story involving the FBI and January 6th.

Last week DC Law enforcement arrested James Taranto in Washington DC several blocks from Barack Obama’s home. CBS says he had “materials to make explosives” akin to a Molotov cocktail in his vehicle. Taranto allegedly has a January 6-related warrant out for his arrest. The FBI has been allegedly monitoring him but never arrested him following the January 6 protests in Washington DC.

CBS News said Taranto was in Washington DC and attended the nightly vigils for the January 6 political prisoners outside of the DC Gulag.

The Gateway Pundit spoke to Micki Witthoeft, mother of Ashli Babbitt, about Taranto last week after his arrest.

Micki told The Gateway Pundit that her group of patriots kicked out Taranto from their nightly vigils. She said he was acting strange. He believed Ashli was not killed by police.

In a previous video Taranto described how he was near Ashli Babbitt when she was shot dead.

It’s not clear why Taranto was still walking around free in Washington DC if he was inside the US Capitol and near Ashli Babbitt when she was killed? That seems a bit strange.

On Wednesday, after the cocaine was discovered in the White House and the leftist media had to change the news narrative, so the US District of Columbia Court released their report on Taylor Taranto.

The court will keep Taranto detained until trial. This is a new thing the government does for all MAGA January 6 supporters – unless, of course, they are feds or the rare occasion they allow the nonviolent protesters to remain out of prison until trial.

According to the DC report — The FBI was monitoring Taranto for two years!

So why did the FBI allow Taranto to roam free for the past 2 years?

Why did the FBI not arrest Taranto when he was attending the nightly vigils at the DC Gulag?

What made him so special that he was never arrested by the Biden DOJ and Chris Wray’s FBI?

There’s obviously more to this story than we are being told. That much is clear.