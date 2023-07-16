WHAT A SHAME: NYC Theater Company That Staged Julius Caesar Play as Trump Assassination Now Laying Off 19 Percent of Its Staff

Remember back in 2017, when a New York City theater company staged a version of Shakespeare’s play Julius Caesar with Trump as the main character, so that they could show Trump getting assassinated on stage?

They’re now laying off 19 percent of their staff because they’re getting totally squeezed by the Biden economy and inflation. Isn’t that just awful?

It’s probably safe to assume everyone who works for this company voted for Biden. Hopefully, they’re still happy with their choice.

Breitbart News reports:

New York Theater Behind Trump Assassination Staging of ‘Julius Caesar’ Laying Off 19 Percent of Staff New York’s prestigious Public Theater — which staged the assassination of President Donald Trump in its infamous 2017 production of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar — is laying off 19 percent of its staff as it faces a catastrophic financial crisis brought on by plummeting attendance and soaring operating costs. Public Theater leaders announced Friday that nearly 1 in 5 workers will receive a pink slip in a bid to save the institution. Artistic director Oskar Eustis told the New York Times that attendance has cratered by 30 percent while the theater’s costs have skyrocketed by as much as 45 percent. “We have kept our donor base, but it’s static. Put that all together, and you get budget shortfalls — big budget shortfalls,” he said. Eustis directed the Public’s 2017 Central Park production of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar in which the title character was costumed to resemble President Donald Trump. The assassination scene featured Trump being stabbed to death in a violent melee of knife play in the U.S. Senate.

It couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch.

The @PublicTheaterNY, an Off Broadway nonprofit that is one of the nation's most successful theater organizations, is laying off 19 percent of its staff as the field struggles with declining revenues and rising costs. Here's a gift link to the story: https://t.co/u2TCQZnagX — Michael Paulson (@MichaelPaulson) July 14, 2023

The Trump curse strikes again.