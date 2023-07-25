WHAT COULD GO WRONG? Far Left Hollywood Figures Are Comparing Their Strike to the French Revolution

The current strike in Hollywood by writers and actors has brought the entertainment industry to a screeching halt for the first time in years.

One former studio head has already said that if this strike goes on too long, it could cause Hollywood to collapse.

The people who are doing the striking are, for the most part, on the far left, politically speaking, and are now comparing their strike to the French Revolution.

Do any of these people know how that chapter of history ended?

Variety reports:

If the battle echoes the Book of Samuel for some, Fran Drescher, the sitcom star turned actors union leader, preferred to evoke the French Revolution, likening SAG-AFTRA’s struggle to the proletariat’s rebellion against an out-of-touch monarchy. “Eventually the people break down the gates of Versailles,” the “Nanny” star said during a press conference officially announcing the strike. As if on cue, Disney CEO Bob Iger countered with his own let-them-eat-cake sound bite, telling CNBC’s David Faber a few hours earlier that when it came to negotiating with striking writers and actors, “there’s a level of expectation that they have that is just not realistic.” The mogul, who stands to earn as much as $27 million in total compensation this year, delivered his blunt assessment from Sun Valley, Idaho, a bucolic ski resort that hosts Allen & Co.’s annual media conference — an event that some call “summer camp for billionaires.” Fittingly, actors joined Writers Guild of America members on the picket lines on July 14 — Bastille Day. Ron Perlman, the “Sons of Anarchy” star, adopted a Robespierre-like tone in a viral video message posted to Instagram: “The motherfucker who said we’re going to keep this thing going until people start losing their houses and their apartments … we know who said that and where he fucking lives,” he said, referencing a Deadline report that quoted an anonymous studio executive about dragging out WGA talks to the point where its members face financial ruin. “You wish that families starve while you’re making 27 fucking million dollars a year for creating nothing? Be careful, motherfucker. Be really careful.”

Most people on the right don’t really care one way or the other.

Actors and writers should stay on strike forever. Hollywood being completely shut down is a good thing. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 15, 2023

If the majority of Hollywood actors hadn’t been so derisive about half of the country, people might give a damn about them going on strike. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) July 19, 2023

This could end very badly for the people who are striking. Do they not see this?

