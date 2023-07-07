WAYNE ROOT: President Trump, This Time One Rule: “No More Mr. Nice Guy. No Mercy.”

By Wayne Allyn Root

We are in so much trouble at this point. The odds of saving America go down by the minute.

My gut instincts say Democrats have used the open border to put themselves in a no-lose situation. If they beat Trump in 2024, it’s over. America is finished. We are forever more a one-party nation. No Republican will ever win again

If Trump manages to beat a rigged election for the second time (just like 2016), we win a short reprieve. But Democrats still win long term. That’s the whole point of the open border. Biden waved the whole world in. So, even if Trump wins, as waves of illegals start to vote in 2028 and 2032, Trump will become the last Republican ever elected.

Heads we lose, tails they win. Democrats have it rigged any which way we go.

So, saving America, American exceptionalism, capitalism, and Judeo-Christian values…it all comes down to a very narrow window.

At this point, there are only two ways to save America…

1. Elect Trump in 2024. And once Trump returns to the White House…

2. No more “Mr. Nice Guy.”

It’s time to play the game for keeps. No mercy. There is no room for worrying about offending people, or being controversial, or “dividing the nation.” Do Democrats worry about dividing the nation? Why should we?

Democrats weaponize the government to destroy us, frame us, demonize us, and indict us. They order FBI SWAT raids at 5 AM to destroy innocent people’s lives. They want the one man who can beat them (President Trump) to be put in prison for the rest of his life. Is any of that “divisive?”

They use the government to order and bribe social media to silence dissent, ban us, suspend us, censor us, remove the truth, and change the news feed to demonize Trump and Republicans. Is any of that “divisive?”

They fund and elect DAs who let every criminal walk right out the door to murder, rape, and rob innocent Americans. Meanwhile, they plot to take away our guns and leave us defenseless. Is any of that “divisive?”

They order the FBI to intimidate and arrest PTA moms and dads. They divide the country with the lies, fraud, and propaganda of critical race theory and transgender brainwashing of little children. Is any of that “divisive?”

They violate the Nuremberg Code and force vaccinate us, with an experimental jab, against our will. Is that “divisive?”

They lied about “Russian Collusion” and then used a deadly pandemic to rig elections with mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting and ballot drop boxes. Is any of that “divisive?”

Democrats don’t seem to care much about “dividing the nation.” They believe “the ends justify the means.”

This isn’t “politics as usual.” It’s certainly not golf at the country club with Muffy. This is war. It’s time for conservatives to play the game the same way.

Here is our roadmap to victory…

First, Trump has to win. Then, he has to do something he never did the last time around…

Don’t worry about “dividing the nation.” It’s already badly divided. Your only job is to fight for the good guys. We no longer care what the bad guys think.

Trump’s mistake in his first term was he was too nice. The media painted him as “mean spirited” and “divisive.” Forget about his tweets. His actual actions as president were too timid. Trump was clearly trying not to divide the country. This time, “Screw it.” Throw caution to the wind.

*First, fire everyone in DC. Fire the whole damn government. Drain the swamp. They’re all out to derail your agenda. Replace them all.

*Defund the DOJ and FBI. Fire everyone. Clean house. Rebuild from scratch.

*Then with loyal Trump appointees running the DOJ,

INDICT all the dirty Democrat traitors you spared last time: Obama, Biden, Hillary, Adam Schiff, Comey, McCabe, Brennan and Clapper. They sure didn’t lose any sleep about spying, framing and indicting you. Turn the tables. They’re the real criminals and traitors.

*Be sure to indict everyone in the Biden administration responsible for the border- start with border czar Kamala Harris and Homeland Chief Alejandro Mayorkas.

*Indict General Milley for treason. Finally.

*Indict Dr Anthony Fauci for crimes against humanity, funding of Covid, coverup of the Covid vaccine trial results, and for the mass cover-up of Covid deaths and injuries.

*Trump must pledge a Special Counsel investigation of Big Pharma and the vaccine. Commit to putting RFK Jr in charge to make it credible and bipartisan. We demand the truth. Let the chips fall where they may.

*Finally, Trump must do in his second term what he didn’t do in his first: Deport every illegal alien. Again, no more “Mr. Nice Guy.” Certainly the millions of illegals who came in under Biden have to go.

If Trump does everything else, except deport every illegal that came in under Biden, we will never elect another Republican after Trump.

Then pass Voter Photo ID plus thumbprint for federal elections…term limits for Congress…and mandatory lie detector tests for politicians.

Do all that and Trump will not only save America…

He will guarantee years, perhaps decades of GOP rule.

But it all starts with a few simple words: “President Trump, this time around “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY.”

No mercy.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Watch Wayne’s TV shows- “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Real America’s Voice TV Network on Saturdays at Noon ET…and Wayne’s daily TV show on Lindell TV 2 at 7 pm ET at FrankSpeech.com. He is also host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Audio Network, daily at 6 pm ET. Wayne’s latest book is a #1 bestseller, “The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book.” You can order here: https://www.amazon.com/Great-Patriot-BUY-cott-Book-Conservative/dp/099173372X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1676215826&sr=8-1