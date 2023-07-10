WAYNE ROOT: My Latest Interview with President Trump: “We Can’t Have a President on Cocaine When You’re Dealing with Nuclear Weapons.”

By Wayne Allyn Root

I’m proud and honored to call President Donald J. Trump a friend. And even more proud that I just had an exclusive interview with the 45th president of the United States. It was my 12th interview since he came down that famous Trump Tower escalator in June 2015.

I always quote the boxing promoter, Don King, “Only in America.” I’m a S.O.B. (son of a butcher) who has interviewed the President of the United States twelve times (including 4 times in the past year). God bless America.

Now to the Trump interview.

Here are the highlights. I started the interview with a revelation. The man is the most popular human being on planet Earth. I’m a witness. Friday night I was dining with my wife Cindy at our favorite restaurant in Las Vegas when in walked Donald J. Trump. A mob scene started immediately. The entire restaurant exploded with joy and screams of “You’re the greatest” “You’re the GOAT” “We love you Mr. President” and “USA, USA, USA.”

We see this at Trump rallies, GOP events, and conservative conferences. But this wasn’t a Trump rally or a GOP event. This was a public restaurant in Las Vegas. Everyone, and I mean everyone, the entire restaurant, patrons and staff, all celebrated Trump, and all showed their love and support for Trump. These are the things the media won’t ever tell you, or show you.

Trump is the most popular human being on this planet.

I asked President Trump about this incredible reaction I had witnessed. Trump replied this reaction happens wherever he goes. He feels it’s about not just about his own popularity, but the comparison between his own four years of peace and prosperity, versus the disaster we’ve all experienced in the past 2 ½ years of Biden. He believes the American people miss him and want him back!

The main theme of my interview was asking Trump about my latest commentary “President Trump, This Time One Rule: No More Mr. Nice Guy. No Mercy.” I told DJT that I received thousands of emails from my fans after this commentary and they all agree- he was too nice in his first term. This time I advised, when you get back to DC, we all want you to “fire them all, and indict them all. No more Mr. Nice Guy.”

Trump responded by taking the gloves off. Here are a few of his quotes…

“Joe Biden is a stone-cold crook…common thief…low life…and a stupid person.”

“Biden and his people are bad people. Not just incompetent. Bad people. Who would want an open border? They know what they’re doing.”

On the cocaine found in the White House recently, Trump said, “I think it’s probably for both of them (Hunter & Joe). Watch Joe. At the beginning of his speeches he’s okay. By the end, he’s a disaster. He can’t find his way off the stage…They prop him up (Joe). I think (the cocaine) is for both of them (Joe and Hunter). We can’t have a President on cocaine when you’re dealing with nuclear weapons…this is dangerous. This country has never been in danger like this…We have a man who has no clue what’s happening.”

Here are a few more of the main topics we covered…

I told DJT that when I last saw him at Maralago two months ago, he looked tan, rested, healthy and confident. Since then he’s been indicted by the feds and had a $3 million judgement against him in New York civil trial. How do you do it? How do you stay so healthy and confident while under attack 24/7?

His response showed his selflessness and his love for the American people.

I asked DJT if he will fire everyone and indict everyone this time around?

His response shows the change between President Trump the first time around and what we can expect in a second Trump term.

I asked DJT how he will win in 2024 when 2020 was clearly rigged and I don’t see many changes since then. What has changed and how can you beat the rig this time?

His response shows he remains confident in a 2024 victory.

I asked DJT about the GOP primary and his massive lead versus Governor Ron DeSantis.

His response made it clear he’s no fan of DeSantis.

I asked DJT if and when he returns to the White House how will he handle Russia/Ukraine and China/Taiwan.

Trump had a quick and confident answer for how he would de-escalate both dangerous and frightening situations quickly.

Finally, I asked DJT why he was in my hometown of Las Vegas?

Trump clearly loves Vegas. And we love him!

For all those answers and more, you’ll have to tune into my interview- on my national radio show, “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Audio Network today at 6 PM ET…and as a TV special on Wednesday at 4 PM ET on Real Americas Voice TV Network…and the entire interview on my TV show, “America’s Top Ten Countdown with Wayne Allyn Root” at Noon ET on Saturday on Real Americas Voice TV. Or go to ROOTforAmerica.com.

Thank God Trump is still confident, positive, healthy and fighting relentlessly. He truly is super-human.

God Bless President Trump. And God bless America.