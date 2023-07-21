WAYNE ROOT: Biden is Obama’s “Useful Idiot.” IABO- “It’s Always Been Obama”

By Wayne Allyn Root

It’s so damn obvious. You’d have to be delusional, naïve, a moron, or a Democrat to not understand what went down.

You’d have to be delusional, naïve, a moron, or a Democrat to not understand our country has been sold out.

And you’d have to be blind, deaf and dumb to not understand this wasn’t Biden’s plan. Biden has always been Obama’s “useful idiot.”

The answer to every question about who committed the crimes…who sold out our country…who is the mastermind…is always the same…

IABO: It’s Always Been Obama.

It’s all out in the open now. Everyone can see Joe Biden is the most corrupt human to ever sit in the White House. He stole tens of millions of dollars as Vice President. He extorted and accepted money from companies and countries around the globe…his son Hunter was the bagman…Joe was “the Big Guy” who got a large piece of every dirty deal, every bribe…and then like Al Capone, he cheated on his taxes.

Biden hid the money in twenty shell companies…and in offshore bank accounts…and paid little or no taxes on all that dirty money. Biden makes Al Capone and the Gambino Crime Family look like amateur pickpockets.

But you’re missing the real story.

What did Obama know and when did he know it? Obama was President when all this went on. Obama was in charge when Biden was robbing us blind. Obama oversaw all this crime, corruption, extortion and tax fraud.

Obama was president when his Vice President’s son ran around the world on a one-man crime and sex spree. When Hunter Biden acted like he represented the United States government, while snorting coke and smoking crack off hooker’s backs…while having sex with underage girls…while filming it all and putting it on his laptop…opening the entire United States to blackmail.

And you think Obama didn’t know about any of this?

Obama was oblivious to the crimes being committed by his Vice President? Obama didn’t know about the nonstop extortion racket going on right under his nose? Obama didn’t know about Hunter’s escapades and the blackmail danger he was putting our country in?

No one in the Secret Service told Obama what they were seeing? Not one of Obama’s aides noticed that his Vice President was crooked? Or that his son was a one-man gangster and sex fiend representing the USA all over the world?

Obama never heard a word about Burisma? Obama didn’t know his VP’s son was on the Board of a foreign company while Biden was extorting the President of Ukraine by withholding $1 billion of U.S. foreign aid, in order to force him to fire the prosecutor investigating his son’s company? No alarm bells were ringing in the White House? No one in the DOJ or FBI ever warned Obama about what was going on with his Vice President?

His Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was also selling out the United States all over the globe…selling her influence…using her offshore Clinton Foundation to launder bribes…also paying no taxes…and recording all her crimes, along with classified documents…on an illegal personal server…where she also communicated to her boss President Obama.

Obama never noticed any of this? No little birdie whispered to him about all these crimes being committed by his two most important underlings?

Both Hillary and Joe Biden were protected from prosecution by Obama’s DOJ and Obama’s FBI…and Obama didn’t give the orders to look the other way?

And when the Obama administration decided to spy on Trump and his presidential campaign, no one told Obama? No one asked for Obama’s approval before committing treason by wiretapping the Republican presidential nominee?

Folks either you believe Obama is a fool, the dumbest and most clueless moron to ever occupy the White House…and Obama knew nothing…Obama saw nothing…Obama heard nothing…Obama is a clone of Sgt. Shultz on “Hogan’s Heroes.”

Or you’re starting to understand that Obama was the mastermind…Obama was “the tutti di capo”…the ultimate “Big Guy”…the boss of bosses…

And all this crime, corruption, extortion and treason was carried out with Obama’s approval and permission…all these world-class criminals, traitors and useful idiots were working for Obama…were following Obama’s plan and carrying out Obama’s orders…and were protected by Obama’s DOJ and Obama’s FBI.

And it’s Obama right now still giving the orders. Biden is a brain-dead puppet with dementia and diapers. Half the time this half-wit doesn’t know where he is…or who he is. The CEO of Burisma said Hunter was dumber than his dog. Where do you think Hunter got that from? He’s a chip off the old block. Hunter is as dumb as a box of rocks, simply because his father Joe is as dumb as a box of rocks. Two useful idiots.

You don’t have to be a genius, or a brain surgeon, to figure out IABO- “It’s Always Been Obama.”

Obama was the mastermind then. Obama is the mastermind now.

What did Obama know and when did he know it? He knew everything, because he was the guy giving the orders.

And he still is.

