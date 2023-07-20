WATCH: Things Get Heated When Pervert and Clinton Crony Anthony Weiner is Asked About the “Clinton Body Count” (Video)

Did the truth hit too close to home for one of America’s most infamous perverts?

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner is best known for his proclivities toward young girls and went to prison for sending sexually explicit texts to a 15-year-old female.

Weiner is also known for being close to the Clinton family. He infamously married Hillary’s former aide Huma Abedin back in 2010 and had son with her. They separated in 2017.

Weiner went on Iranian-American entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David’s podcast this morning and the host confronted him with a list of dead people who had been previously associated with the Clintons.

This list is known as the Clinton Body Count.

Once Bet-David queried Weiner about why the Clintons have this reputation of death following them, Weiner had what is being accurately described as an unhinged meltdown. He also tried to bully the host in the process.

Bet-David did not back down and punched back just as hard.

