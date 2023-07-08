WATCH: Joe Biden Takes No Questions and Fails to Salute as He Leaves For Another Weekend Vacation

Joe Biden on Friday afternoon departed the White House for another vacation at his Rehoboth Beach House.

Biden has spent 352 days – approximately 40% of his presidency – on vacation with no visitor logs.

80-year-old Joe Biden shuffled over the staircase to Air Force One without saluting the servicemembers.

Once again Joe Biden took no question as he left for another weekend away from the White House.

Biden takes no questions (and fails to salute) as he leaves for a weekend vacation at the beach. He has spent 352 days — 39.2% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/d7ITD1IPAJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2023

Biden has not answered any questions about the cocaine found in the West Wing last weekend after Hunter Biden visited the grounds.

The Biden White House has dodged all questions about the baggy of cocaine.

The White House on Thursday refused to deny the cocaine belonged to a member of the Biden family.

This prompted the New York Post’s Caitlin Doornbos to ask Karine Jean-Pierre to clear things up.

“Can you just say once and for all whether or not the cocaine belonged to the Biden family?” the New York Post reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday.

Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at the media for “irresponsible reporting” on the Biden cocaine scandal and falsely claimed the Bidens were not at the White House on Friday.

“So…we’ve answered this…for the last 2 days…There has been some irresponsible reporting…To ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“The Biden family was not here! They were not here! They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday!” KJP falsely claimed.

This is a lie.

Per a pool reporter, Hunter Biden was indeed at the White House on Friday.