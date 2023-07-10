WATCH: Joe Biden Snubs Marine Standing Guard at Marine One

by

Joe Biden snubbed a US Marine standing guard at Marine One as he departed the UK for the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Biden made a fool of himself while visiting King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

He violated protocol several times, which really irritated King Charles.

King Charles III, left, and President Joe Biden, right, inspect the Honor Guard after Biden arrives at Windsor Castle on Monday.

Biden also snubbed a US Marine after he exited Marine One.

Joe Biden exited Marine One and stopped to greet one of the Marines standing guard but he snubbed the other Marine.

“In London, Biden exits Marine One and stops to give what appears to be a challenge coin to one of the two Marines standing guard — then completely ignores the second Marine and walks away.” RNC Research said.

WATCH:

Additional footage via Bloomberg:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.