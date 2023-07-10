WATCH: Joe Biden Snubs Marine Standing Guard at Marine One

Joe Biden snubbed a US Marine standing guard at Marine One as he departed the UK for the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Biden made a fool of himself while visiting King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

He violated protocol several times, which really irritated King Charles.

Biden also snubbed a US Marine after he exited Marine One.

Joe Biden exited Marine One and stopped to greet one of the Marines standing guard but he snubbed the other Marine.

“In London, Biden exits Marine One and stops to give what appears to be a challenge coin to one of the two Marines standing guard — then completely ignores the second Marine and walks away.” RNC Research said.

WATCH:

In London, Biden exits Marine One and stops to give what appears to be a challenge coin to one of the two Marines standing guard — then completely ignores the second Marine and walks away. pic.twitter.com/ZzcrNxvg64 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

Additional footage via Bloomberg: