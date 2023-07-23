WATCH: Biden’s Top Economic Advisor Gets Fact-Checked in Real Time on Gas Prices Under Joe Biden

by

Biden’s top economic advisor Jared Bernstein tried to brag about gas prices under Joe Biden and ended up getting humiliated on live TV.

Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream interrupted Bernstein as he was bragging about gas prices.

“Okay, let’s talk about where we started. Because when [Biden] took office, it was $2.39 a gallon. Now, it’s about $3.60 a gallon, so we’re still, in less than two years in a worse place,” Bream said.

Bernstein admitted gas prices are higher now under Joe Biden.

“Yes, it depends on what your benchmark is,” Bernstein said.

WATCH:

The charts don’t lie.

Inflation is still high.

Americans have been suffering from high inflation rates due to Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies.

Gas prices are still way higher today than when Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.