WATCH: Biden’s Top Economic Advisor Gets Fact-Checked in Real Time on Gas Prices Under Joe Biden

Biden’s top economic advisor Jared Bernstein tried to brag about gas prices under Joe Biden and ended up getting humiliated on live TV.

Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream interrupted Bernstein as he was bragging about gas prices.

“Okay, let’s talk about where we started. Because when [Biden] took office, it was $2.39 a gallon. Now, it’s about $3.60 a gallon, so we’re still, in less than two years in a worse place,” Bream said.

Bernstein admitted gas prices are higher now under Joe Biden.

“Yes, it depends on what your benchmark is,” Bernstein said.

Top economic advisor Jared Bernstein tries and fails to brag about gas prices under Biden. HOST: "…what about where we started? Because when [Biden] took office, it was $2.39/gallon. Now, it's about $3.60/gallon…" BERNSTEIN: "Yes, it depends on what your benchmark is." pic.twitter.com/4MSql0Stfa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2023

The charts don’t lie.

Inflation is still high.

Americans have been suffering from high inflation rates due to Joe Biden’s tax-and-spend policies.

Gas prices are still way higher today than when Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.