Victor Reacts: Most Popular President Ever? No One Cares About Joe Biden at the Beach! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is taking some much needed vacation time (destroying the country is hard work) sitting on the beach. For some reason, no one seems to care! Strange for the most popular president ever.
Joe Biden is relaxing on the beach today as Hunter Biden’s close friend and business associate is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee on the Biden family crimes.
Devon Archer is expected to testify on Joe Biden’s involvement in the family bribery and pay-for-play business deals.
Joe Biden sat alone on the beach and nobody cares.
Does this look like the most popular president in American history?
That is supposedly the man that crushed Barrack Obama, getting a truly unbelievable 81 MILLION votes (allegedly). Why is no one around him? President Trump can’t seem to go anywhere without being recognized and approached by droves of appreciative Americans hoping to show him their support or get an autograph.
It would be reasonable to assume that Joe Biden, if he actually got 81 million votes, would be experiencing super star treatment even greater than that of Donald Trump. Interestingly enough, no one seems to care about old Joe.