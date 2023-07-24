Victor Reacts: It’s Time to IMPEACH Joe Biden! Devon Archer Set to Testify That Hunter Had Joe Biden Join His Business Calls Two Dozen Times! (VIDEO)

It is past time from Republicans in Congress to bring forward articles of impeachment against Joe Biden.

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier today,

Hunter Biden’s former associate and convicted felon, Devon Archer, is reportedly cooperating with Republican lawmakers and will testify this week on the $10 million Ukraine-Biden bribe.

According to New York Post reporter Miranda Devine, Devon Archer is going to sing like a canary and tell Congress that Hunter Biden put his dad, then-VP Joe Biden on speakerphone into meetings with his foreign business associates at least two dozen times.

Archer, who is currently facing one year in prison for defrauding an Indian tribe, will testify to the House Oversight Committee about at least two dozen meetings he witnessed Joe Biden attend either in person or by phone at Hunter’s request.