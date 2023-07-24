Victor Reacts: It’s Time to IMPEACH Joe Biden! Devon Archer Set to Testify That Hunter Had Joe Biden Join His Business Calls Two Dozen Times! (VIDEO)

by

It is past time from Republicans in Congress to bring forward articles of impeachment against Joe Biden.

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier today,

Hunter Biden’s former associate and convicted felon, Devon Archer, is reportedly cooperating with Republican lawmakers and will testify this week on the $10 million Ukraine-Biden bribe.

According to New York Post reporter Miranda Devine, Devon Archer is going to sing like a canary and tell Congress that Hunter Biden put his dad, then-VP Joe Biden on speakerphone into meetings with his foreign business associates at least two dozen times.

Archer, who is currently facing one year in prison for defrauding an Indian tribe, will testify to the House Oversight Committee about at least two dozen meetings he witnessed Joe Biden attend either in person or by phone at Hunter’s request.

Democrats in Congress impeached Donald Trump over a phone call. What more could Republicans be waiting for?

Impeachment should be the least of the Joe Biden’s concerns. Indictment should be what he is worried about. The walls are falling in on the Biden family, will the American people get justice?

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.