Victor Davis Hanson: Democrats and the Media Are Starting to See the Bidens as a Liability (VIDEO)

Victor Davis Hanson recently appeared on FOX News and talked about how strange it is that the Biden White House keeps Hunter Biden in the spotlight despite all the problems and scandals he brings with him.

He also notes that for the first time in the past few weeks, we have seen journalists asking real questions about Hunter and how his scandals relate to Joe and the Biden family.

He suggests that people on the left are starting to see the Bidens as a liability.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

WILL CAIN, FOX NEWS: You have followed administrations for many decades. Have you ever seen someone in power or someone’s family and power behave such impunity? VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: We had Donald Nixon, Roger Clinton, Billy Carter, but the public and the president and the office knew the problem so they didn’t bring them into the White House. This is unusual. This is the first time. I don’t want to pass judgment until I have all the facts, but you would think given the fact that Hunter Biden has lost a firearm that he illegally registered or that he left a crack pipe in a car that he rented, or he has lost two or three laptops, you would think that this White House would go on any level of transparency, dispel any suspicion, and yet they can’t get the date right. They say he was not there Friday, we know he was. They say they are going to invoke the Hatch Act which is absolutely ridiculous. Cocaine has nothing to do with politics and government service. All they have to do, say no, no Biden family member had cocaine and they won’t do that. So all they do is increase the suspicion and the story becomes a force multiplier of the loof narrative of the whistleblowers from the IRS, the FBI subpoenaed documents in front of Congress about the $10 million payoff and at some point, they’re like the proverbial straws on a camel’s back. They become burdensome. You can’t just deal with them and they are starting to do that now. They give a picture of a corrupt family and a son that is totally out of control and belongs somewhere, anywhere, but not in the White House. He cannot be in the White House. That poses the question – why is he there?

Watch the video below:

Hunter is truly a hot mess, and he could end up taking his father down with him.