US Nurse, Child Kidnapped in Haiti During Faith-Based Mission

Alix Dorsainvil, a nurse from New Hampshire, was kidnapped in Haiti on Thursday while on a faith-based mission near the country’s capital of Port-Au-Prince. Dorsainvil’s child was also taken.

The non-profit El Ron Haiti,run by Alix’s husband Sandro, shared the following statement on the kidnapping:

Our team at El Roi Haiti is grateful for the outpouring of prayers, care, and support for our colleague. We continue to work with our partners and trusted relationships to secure their safe return. We can confirm that Alix Dorsainvil, our Director’s wife, and their child were kidnapped on the morning of Thursday, July 27th from our campus near Port au Prince while serving in our community ministry. Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family. Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus. Thank you for your support and compassion during this on-going situation. We would request that no attempts be made to contact the family for comment at this time. We will continue to update and share information as we can on our website at www.elroihaiti.org. Please refrain from speculating on social media about this situation in order to protect Alix and her child during this time. We continue to trust in Jesus Christ who is faithful, even in these very difficult circumstances. We are asking people to pray and cry out to Him, that He would hold our friends safely in His hands and place a hedge of protection around them as He makes their path straight back to us and to freedom.

On Thursday, the U.S. State Department ordered non-emergency staff, and their eligible family members, at it’s embassy in Port-au-Prince to leave Haiti. A “Do Not Travel” advisory, the highest level, is currently in place.

According to the State Department, “Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure. On July 27, 2023, the Department of State ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees and non-emergency U.S. government employees. U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options, in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges. U.S. citizens wishing to depart Port-au-Prince should monitor local news and only do so when considered safe.”

Further, ” Kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens. Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities, and even convoys have been attacked. Kidnapping cases often involve ransom negotiations and U.S. citizen victims have been physically harmed during kidnappings. Victim’s families have paid thousands of dollars to rescue their family members.”

Alix shared her passion for mission work in a video at El Roi Haiti.

Nurse Alix from ERH on Vimeo.