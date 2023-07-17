URGENT: 5 PM Deadline Today to Sign Up to Testify Against Massachusetts Bills that Eliminate Religious Exemption and Allow Doctors to Inject without Parental Consent

Massachusetts residents have until 5 PM ET to sign up to testify against several bills that eliminate individual and parental rights in the Commonwealth.

Attorney Aaron Siri posted an urgent plea to residents to sign up to testify against these Marxist rules to steal your rights as a US citizen.

Details:
H.2151- An Act promoting community immunity: Allows vaccination at any age without parental consent, requires a new form for religious exemptions, allows private schools/entities to refuse religious exemptions, allows private schools/entities to require more vaccines than the Massachusetts schedule, and constrains medical exemptions.
(S.1458 is the Senate version of H.2151.)
H.604- An Act relative to routine childhood immunizations:
Completely removes religious exemptions for school attendance. (S.1391 is the Senate version of H.604.)
H.471- An Act requiring immunizations against preventable diseases:
Adds HPV and Hepatitis A vaccines to the list of vaccines required for any child to attend school.

Here is more background on the proposed legislation.

Bill Bill Title Sponsor
H.2151  An Act promoting community immunity Paul J. Donato
S.1458  An Act promoting community immunity Rebecca L. Rausch
H.2207  An Act ensuring the fair and appropriate distribution of vaccines during a public health emergency Sally P. Kerans
H.471  An Act requiring immunizations against preventable diseases William J. Driscoll, Jr.
H.582  An Act relative to the protection of medical exemptions for immunizations for school attendance Michael J. Soter
H.604  An Act relative to routine childhood immunizations Andres X. Vargas
S.1391  An Act relative to vaccines and preventing future disease outbreaks Edward J. Kennedy
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

