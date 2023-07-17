URGENT: 5 PM Deadline Today to Sign Up to Testify Against Massachusetts Bills that Eliminate Religious Exemption and Allow Doctors to Inject without Parental Consent

Massachusetts residents have until 5 PM ET to sign up to testify against several bills that eliminate individual and parental rights in the Commonwealth.

Attorney Aaron Siri posted an urgent plea to residents to sign up to testify against these Marxist rules to steal your rights as a US citizen.

Details:

H.2151- An Act promoting community immunity: Allows vaccination at any age without parental consent, requires a new form for religious exemptions, allows private schools/entities to refuse religious exemptions, allows private schools/entities to require more vaccines than the Massachusetts schedule, and constrains medical exemptions.

(S.1458 is the Senate version of H.2151.)

H.604- An Act relative to routine childhood immunizations:

Completely removes religious exemptions for school attendance. (S.1391 is the Senate version of H.604.)

H.471- An Act requiring immunizations against preventable diseases:

Adds HPV and Hepatitis A vaccines to the list of vaccines required for any child to attend school.

Here is more background on the proposed legislation.