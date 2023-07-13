UPDATE: Tennessee Soccer Coach Arrested for Drugging and Raping Multiple Children Identified as an Illegal Immigrant, Police Confirm

Police confirmed that a Tennessee soccer coach accused of drugging and raping at least ten children is an illegal immigrant. The suspect, identified as 56-year-old Camilo Hurtado Campos, is also accused of recording these heinous acts.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the arrest of Campos, who is now under investigation for his alleged involvement in a series of sexual assaults on minors. Police expressed concern that the actual number of victims could be much higher than currently known, and anticipate filing more charges in the coming weeks.

Campos is presently held on a $525,000 bond, according to NBC. It is still unclear whether he has secured legal counsel.

The alarming case came to light after employees of a local restaurant found a lost cell phone which, they discovered, allegedly belonged to Campos. In an attempt to identify and return the phone to its owner, the staff inadvertently discovered disturbing files, prompting them to alert law enforcement.

In a Sunday press release, police disclosed that the restaurant workers found “dozens of unconscionable videos and pictures of children.” These included numerous videos showing Campos allegedly raping unconscious boys between the ages of approximately 9 and 17.

WZTV has now confirmed that Campos is an illegal immigrant.

“Today we learned that the Tennessee soccer coach charged with assaulting and brutally raping several young children is an illegal alien. The sexual abuse of children is one of the most heinous crimes imaginable, and my heart breaks for the victims and their families,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

“This outrageous tragedy is further evidence that we need to build the wall now. Until our border is secured, every town is a border town, and criminals will continue to have free reign throughout the nation,” she added.

Tennessee State Senator Jack Johnson said better border security would help the United States avoid these kind of tragedies.

“Well first and foremost we need to secure our borders so we make sure monsters like this aren’t coming into the country every single day,” Sen. Johnson said.

“This is a good example of why we should know who’s coming into the country, we should know about their criminal record,” he added.

The police described the ongoing investigation as “heartbreaking.” As the case unfolds, the community waits for justice to be served while grappling with the shock and fear incited by these horrifying revelations.