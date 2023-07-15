UPDATE: MASSIVE MANHUNT UNDERWAY: $10,000 Reward Offered in Search of Georgia Gunman Identified as Andre Longmore

by

Update: A massive manhunt is underway for the Georgia gunman identified as 41-year-old Andre Longmore.

A $10,000 reward was offered in search of Andre Longmore in connection with four murders.

Hampton Police Chief James Turner on Saturday said four murder warrants were issued for Longmore.

Longmore is about 5′ 10″ and he is believed to be driving a black 2017 GMC Acadia with Georgia tag DHF796, according to Fox3 Now.

At least four people were shot and killed on Saturday in a small city south of Atlanta Saturday morning.

The mass shooting took place in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton, Georgia around 10:45 am.

The motive for the murders is unclear.

More on this story from Fox:

DEVELOPING…

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
