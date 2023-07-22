Update: LSU Teacher Fired Over Threatening Voicemail to State Senator

LSU banned a graduate assistant from teaching after he left a threatening voicemail to a state lawmaker.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana legislature voted to override a veto on a bill that would ban hormone therapy and puberty blockers for minors.

Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards previously vetoed the bill that was passed by the legislature in June.

Marcus Venable, a Louisiana State University graduate assistant in the sociology department, took his anger out on one of the Republican state legislators who voted to ban sex changes for minors.

Venable left a very angry voicemail for Louisiana state senator Mike Fesi.

He called Senator Mike Fesi a “big fat-headed mother f***er” and says he “can’t wait to read your name in the f***ing obituary.”

UNHINGED: This is a voicemail that was sent to Louisiana State Senator @Sen_BigMikeFesi after he voted to override Gov. John Bel Edwards' veto on the bill to ban child sex changes in which @LSU Professor Marcus Venable calls him a "fat fucking piece of shit" and says "I can't… pic.twitter.com/IEKisCF6mg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 20, 2023

LSU immediately banned Marcus Venable from teaching at the school.

