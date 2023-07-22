Update: LSU Teacher Fired Over Threatening Voicemail to State Senator

LSU banned a graduate assistant from teaching after he left a threatening voicemail to a state lawmaker.
On Tuesday, the Louisiana legislature voted to override a veto on a bill that would ban hormone therapy and puberty blockers for minors.
Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards previously vetoed the bill that was passed by the legislature in June.
Marcus Venable, a Louisiana State University graduate assistant in the sociology department, took his anger out on one of the Republican state legislators who voted to ban sex changes for minors.
Venable left a very angry voicemail for Louisiana state senator Mike Fesi.
He called Senator Mike Fesi a “big fat-headed mother f***er” and says he “can’t wait to read your name in the f***ing obituary.”
AUDIO:
UNHINGED: This is a voicemail that was sent to Louisiana State Senator @Sen_BigMikeFesi after he voted to override Gov. John Bel Edwards' veto on the bill to ban child sex changes in which @LSU Professor Marcus Venable calls him a "fat fucking piece of shit" and says "I can't… pic.twitter.com/IEKisCF6mg
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 20, 2023
LSU immediately banned Marcus Venable from teaching at the school.
WBCZ reported:
A state senator says he contacted law enforcement after a part-time teacher and grad student at LSU left him a vulgar voicemail following a veto session where lawmakers pushed through legislation banning transgender healthcare for minors.
Senator Mike Fesi tells WBRZ that he handed the recording over to local law enforcement and State Police to investigate. Fesi shared the explicit voicemail, which has since been heard millions of times after it circulated on social media Thursday.
The sender was later identified as Marcus Venable, an LSU graduate student who has been teaching sociology classes at the university.
LSU said in a statement Thursday that Venable would no longer be allowed to teach at the school, saying his message to the senator “crossed the line.”
As a university, we foster open and respectful dialogue. Like everyone, graduate students with teaching assignments have the right to express their opinions, but this profanity-filled, threatening call crossed the line. This does not exhibit the character we expect of someone given the privilege of teaching as part of their graduate assistantship. The student will be allowed to continue their studies but will not be extended the opportunity to teach in the future.