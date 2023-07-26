Update: 3 US Marines Found Dead in Car Near Camp Lejeune Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Lance Cpl. Tanner J. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Ivan R. Garcia and Lance Cpl. Merax C. Dockery
An autopsy determined the three US Marines who were found deceased in a car near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Military officials identified the deceased Marines as Lance Cpl. Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, Lance Cpl. Merax Dockery, 23, and Lance Cpl. Ivan Garcia, 23.
According to reports, the three Marines were found dead in a vehicle at a Speedway gas station in Hampstead on July 23.
NBC News reported:
The three Marine lance corporals who were found dead in a vehicle at a North Carolina gas station Sunday died of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said.
An autopsy conducted Wednesday determined the deaths of Lance Cpl. Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin; Lance Cpl. Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Lance Cpl. Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office did not provide further details.
Sheriff Alan W. Cutler said he was saddened by the “timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably.”
Deputies were investigating a separate missing person case when they received a call just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday from the mother of one of the Marines who said he had not arrived on a scheduled flight to Oklahoma, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The mother said she spoke with her son’s unit supervisor who said that someone was en route to the Speedway to look for the Marine, according to authorities.
Just after 9 a.m., deputies were told that the Marine and two others were found in the vehicle at the gas station.