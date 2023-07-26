Update: 3 US Marines Found Dead in Car Near Camp Lejeune Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning



Lance Cpl. Tanner J. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Ivan R. Garcia and Lance Cpl. Merax C. Dockery

An autopsy determined the three US Marines who were found deceased in a car near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Military officials identified the deceased Marines as Lance Cpl. Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, Lance Cpl. Merax Dockery, 23, and Lance Cpl. Ivan Garcia, 23.

According to reports, the three Marines were found dead in a vehicle at a Speedway gas station in Hampstead on July 23.

NBC News reported: