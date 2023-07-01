University of Cincinnati Professor to Undergo Free Speech Training After Failing Student for Using Term ‘Biological Women’ in Assignment

The Gateway Pundit reported that a student at the University of Cincinnati, Olivia Krolczyk, received a zero on a project for using the term “biological women.”

The gender studies professor involved in the incident, Melanie Nipper, has now been ordered to undergo free speech training.

In a viral TikTok, Krolczyk shared, “I got a zero on a project proposal in my class because I used the term ‘biological women,’ which is apparently not allowed anymore.”

“She even said it was a good project proposal, but I got a zero because I used this term that’s ‘exclusionary’ and not allowed any more so….”

Krolczyk told The New York Post at the time of the incident, “The directions for the assignment in which I received a zero on specifically state, ‘This exercise is developmental. Thoughtful proposals submitted on time will receive full credit.’ I turned in my assignment on time and I can guarantee 100% that my proposal was extremely thoughtful.”

The New York Post reports on the training Nipper must now undergo: