Ukraine Drone Strikes Target Central Moscow Buildings

A Ukrainian drone reportedly hit a central Moscow building early Sunday morning, injuring at least one person and shutting down flights at Vnukovao Airport.

Ukraine has a surprisingly efficient drone team. It appears they are receiving assistance.

CNBC reported:

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow early on Sunday, injuring one, damaging buildings and suspending flights at Vnukovo airport, TASS news agency said, citing officials.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said a Ukrainian drone was destroyed in the air over the Odintsovo district and two others crashed in Moscow, according to TASS.

One person was injured as a result of a blast in a building, TASS said, citing emergency services. The airport was closed for arrivals and departures, the agency said.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier the facades of two office buildings had been slightly damaged but that there were no casualties, TASS reported.

The Ukraine government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

