Tulsi Gabbard Considering 2024 Presidential Bid (Video)

Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard is considering “all options” for a possible 2024 presidential bid as an independent or third party candidate. Gabbard spoke about her thoughts on entering the race in an interview last Friday with Sean Hannity on the Fox News Channel.

Gabbard, a Lt. Colonel in the Army Reserve, served as a Democrat Congressman from Hawaii for four terms from 2013 to 2021 and ran for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2020. Gabbard left the Democratic Party last October, saying the party had become an “elitist cabal of warmongers”:

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are……hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war…I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me….…in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.”

Hannity talked with Gabbard about current and potential challengers to Joe Biden, concluding by asking Gabbard on her plans.

Gabbard: “…I think poll after poll shows that voters in this country are looking for someone other than Joe Biden and his failed policies to lead this country, and so absolutely they should consider all the options before them.”

Hannity: “Would you ever consider getting in?”

Gabbard: “Uh, if there were a way for me to be able to best serve this country in that fashion, I would.”

Hannity: “Uh, would you consider that third party or No Labels option?”

Gabbard: “Uh, I’d consider all options, put it that way.”

