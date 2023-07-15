Tucker Watches in Disbelief as Nikki Haley Says Basement-Dwelling, Baby-Sniffing Joe Biden Legitimately Got 81 Million Votes (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson hosted the first presidential forum for the Republican primary in Iowa on Friday with Blaze Media and interviewed five candidates including Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Mike Pence.

Tucker asked Nikki Haley if Joe Biden actually got 81 million votes in the 2020 election.

Nikki Haley danced around the question.

She was visibly uncomfortable.

Tucker had to ask her a couple of times if she believes Joe Biden got 81 million votes in 2020.

“As a mechanical question….I don’t think anyone would say Joe Biden was a great candidate, didn’t campaign, and he was not a figure who commanded respect among Democrats – they made fun of him. No one in Washington said, ‘I want my kid to grow up and be Joe Biden’ and then at the end, he’s got 81 million votes – 15 million more than Barack Obama, so how did he do that?” Tucker asked Nikki Haley.

Nikki Haley didn’t answer the question.

She went into her talking points about voter ID and mail-in ballots.

Tucker pressed Nikki Haley, “So it sounds like you’re saying you don’t think [the 2020 election] was on the level.”

Nikki Haley didn’t quite answer the question and described voting ‘irregularities.’

“Do I think [mail-in ballots and irregularities] changed the results of the election? I mean, no! I think President Biden ended up winning the election!” Nikki Haley said.

WATCH: