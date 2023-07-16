Tucker Carlson on Fire: “No One is Punished For Lying! You Get Punished For Telling the Truth!” (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke at the Turning Point Action Conference on Saturday night in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tucker Carlson delivered remarks as keynote speaker shortly before Trump took the stage Saturday night.

The crowd went wild as soon as Tucker took the stage.

Tucker was on fire Friday night.

He called out cancel culture, mocked the Biden Regime, and savaged Mike Pence.

Tucker dropped this truth bomb and the crowd cheered:

“No one is punished for lying. People are only punished for telling the truth,” Tucker said to cheers.

“What are the crimes that are punished? Thought crimes. Thinking the wrong thing. Having the wrong beliefs. Saying unapproved words,” Tucker said.

Cristina Laila

Cristina Laila

 

