Tucker Carlson Exposes Tim Scott as a Hawk with One Question on Russia (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson hosted the first presidential forum for the Republican primary in Iowa on Friday with Blaze Media.

Tucker will interview five candidates including Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Mike Pence.

It took Tucker 30 seconds to expose Senator Tim Scott as a hawk.

“The total body count from Russia on the United States is right around zero. I don’t know anyone who’s been killed by Russia,” Tucker said.

“I know people personally who have been killed by Mexico. The government of Mexico allows fentanyl to be made in its country and to come over our border…the Mexican government is party to the murder of hundreds of thousands of Americans, so why is Mexico less of a threat than Russia?” Tucker asked Tim Scott.

Tim Scott started to rattle off talking points so Tucker interjected: “So Mexico is our ally and Russia is our sworn enemy? How does that work?”

Senator Scott said the legislation he has sponsored freezes the Mexican cartel’s assets.

Tucker: Mexico sends fentanyl into the US killing hundreds of thousands Russia hasn’t killed a single American Why is Russia our sworn enemy & Mexico is our ally? Tim Scott: well…uhh…this is why we need to send more weapons to Ukrainepic.twitter.com/AkPZmPG6PH — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 14, 2023

Tucker Carlson asked Tim Scott about Biden’s decision to mobilize reserve troops and if he’s concerned that we are moving toward war with Russia.

Tim Scott was exposed as a hawk.

“America’s national vital interest is degrading the Russian military,” Tim Scott said.

Tucker Carlson continued to drill on the issue of cluster bombs and whether the US should push for peace.

