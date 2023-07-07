Tucker Carlson: “Any Country That Has Electronic Voting Machines is by Definition at Risk of Having its Elections Stolen” (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson sat down for an interview with Russel Brand to talk about a variety of topics.

Tucker Carlson spoke highly of Trump and said he “loves” the former president.

“I think looking back on this, ten years from now, assuming we’re still around, I think we’re going to see Trump’s emergence as the most significant thing to happen in American politics in 100 years because he reoriented the Republican Party against the wishes of Republican leaders,” Tucker said.

Tucker also spoke freely on the dangers of voting machines in US elections.

He was unable to speak freely on this topic at Fox News because Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation suit against the outlet to shut down the conversation.

Tucker spoke out against electronic voting machines.

“Any country that has electronic voting machines is by definition at risk of having its elections stolen. No country that cared about democracy will have electronic voting machines,” Tucker Carlson said.

He is 100% correct.

WATCH: