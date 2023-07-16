Trump Wins Turning Point USA Straw Poll with 85 Percent – Vivek Ramaswamy Wins Second, Polls Ahead of Ron DeSantis

President Trump won the Turning Point USA straw poll with 85% of the vote, Charlie Kirk announced on Sunday.

Vivek Ramaswamy won second place and polled ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“I don’t think it’s a huge surprise, but the winner of the straw poll with 85% is… Donald J. Trump is the winner of the Turning Point Action straw poll,” Charlie Kirk said.

He continued, “But, the interesting question is who would win if not Trump, who would your next choice be…and the convention choice would be…the governor of Florida or Nikki Haley or Mike Pence..and the second place…with 50% Vivek Ramaswamy!”

50%! – Vivek Ramaswamy polled ahead of Ron DeSantis.

WATCH:

.@charliekirk11 reads off the straw poll results for president at Turning Point Action. Can you guess who was #1? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xu6YdKCfCu — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 16, 2023

President Trump spoke at the Turning Point Action Conference on Saturday night in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The crowd went wild as soon as Trump took the stage.

Trump touted his historic accomplishments.

Trump also slammed Joe Biden as a corrupt incompetent man.

“Biden is the most corrupt president in the history of the country by far,” Trump said.