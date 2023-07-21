Trump Responds to RFK Jr. as Potential Running Mate in the 2024 Election (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday night addressed the possibility of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being his potential running mate in the 2024 presidential election, in an interview with Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt.

Schmitt posed the question about Kennedy Jr’s potential influence on the next presidential elections as a third-party candidate.

“I don’t know, but he’s got great support in the party. He’s got in the Democrat Party, he’s got 20%. I saw a poll today, 23% of the vote. That’s a lot of vote. And so I don’t know. It’s would he run as an independent? He gets a lot of votes, I can tell you,” said Trump.

The conversation quickly turned to the intriguing idea of a Trump-RFK Jr. dream team ticket.

While the concept might seem far-fetched given their respective political affiliations, Schmitt pointed out, “a lot of people like you and him as a combination. I don’t think that can happen. But have you ever thought about that, Trump-Kennedy?”

“No, but people suggested it. I read the same things that you do. There are a lot of people suggesting it. There’s no question about that.

Having had a relationship with RFK Jr. over the years, Trump recognized Kennedy as a smart and well-intentioned individual. “No, I’ve known him over the years. He’s a smart guy and well-intentioned. I really believe he’s very well intentioned.”

The possibility of a Trump-Kennedy ticket is sure to send ripples throughout the political scene. However, the former President didn’t confirm nor deny the idea, leaving the audience guessing about his next moves.

WATCH:

The Gateway Pundit reported last May that RFK Jr. responded to speculation that he may run on the same ticket as Republican presidential contender Donald Trump.

“Just to quell any speculation, UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES will I join Donald Trump on an electoral ticket,” Kennedy Jr. tweeted out to his supporters.

The son of the late Attorney General Robert Kennedy then added, “Our positions on certain fundamental issues, our approaches to governance, and our philosophies of leadership could not be further apart.”