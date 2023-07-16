Trump Hints at Potential 2024 Running Mate (VIDEO)

President Trump hinted at a potential 2024 running mate during a sit-down interview with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo.

“So, I haven’t really made up my mind,” Trump said of potential VP picks.

“Is there anyone on that stage you see as a potential running mate? As your VP?” Maria Bartiromo asked Trump referring to Tucker Carlson’s presidential forum where he interviewed five candidates including Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Mike Pence.

“I think there are some very good people on that stage. You have some very talented people. I’ve been impressed with some of them. Some of them I am very friendly with, actually. A number of them called me up, not to ask for permission, but sort of, to say they’d like to do it… I think you have good people, good potential cabinet members, too,” Trump said.

“Who are they?” Bartiromo asked Trump.

Trump declined to answer.

Maria Bartiromo then asked Trump what he thought of Senator Tim Scott.

“Tim is very good. I could see Tim doing something with the administration, but he’s in right now campaigning,” Trump said. “But Tim is a talented guy and you have other very talented people.”

WATCH: