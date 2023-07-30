Trump Fires Back at Ex-CIA Officer Will Hurd After Stage Embarrassment, Who Claims Trump Runs to ‘Stay Out of Jail’

On Friday, former President Donald Trump was among the speakers at the Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Dinner in Iowa. The gala event, also attended by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and several other notable Republicans, was an opportunity for potential presidential candidates to outline their political stance ahead of the 2024 race.

The list of GOP presidential candidates scheduled to speak included former Ambassador Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott, entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, political commentator Larry Elder, Perry Johnson, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, businessman Ryan Binkley, and former Texas Representative Will Hurd.

Will Hurd is a former CIA clandestine officer who later served in the US Congress as a Texas Representative until 2021.

Deep State ally Will Hurd hated President Trump and still hates President Trump.

Hurd is running for president for some reason. His job is to bash President Trump.

During the Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Will Hurd, a former CIA Agent (Deep Stater) and Texas congressman, launched a series of personal attacks against Trump at the end of his speech. These cheap shots including claiming that Trump was running “to stay out of prison,” rather than to “make America great again.”

He started his unprovoked assault by unfavorably comparing Trump to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds in terms of electability and popularity.

“The reason Donald Trump lost the election in 2020 is he failed to grow the GOP brand in areas like women with a college degree in the suburbs, Black and Brown communities, and people under the age of 35,” said Hurd.

“We need leaders who did (this) like your Governor Reynolds who wins in places you didn’t expect and that’s why you turned red!” he added.

But Hurd was not finished with his insults and lies, he said: “One of the things we need in our elected leaders is for them to speak the truth, even if it’s unpopular.”

“Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again. Donald Trump is not running for president to represent the people that voted for him in 2016 and 2020. Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison,” he concluded.

The crowd immediately erupted in a chorus of boos upon hearing this cheap shot.

He claimed that nominating Trump is like handing the White House to Biden.

On Saturday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Saturday to respond, launching a harsh critique against Hurd, who he describes as a “little known, failed former Congressman” who is “ridiculously running for President.”

Trump further criticized Hurd’s past performance in Congress, claiming that the former congressman decided to leave his position because he had no chance of winning in his district due to his poor performance.

Trump went on to deny Hurd’s allegations, asserting that if he were not running, or if he was performing poorly in his campaign (like Hurd and former Governor Chris Christie, according to Trump), the various prosecutions against him would not have been initiated.

“In Iowa last night I noticed that a little known, failed former Congressman, Will Hurd, is ridiculously running for President. He quit Congress because it would have been impossible for him to win in his district – he did a really bad job. Anyway, he got SERIOUSLY booed off the stage when he said I was running “to stay out of jail.” Wrong, if I wasn’t running, or running and doing badly (like him & Christie!), with no chance to win, these prosecutions would never have been brought or happened!” Trump’s post read.

In response to former President Donald Trump, Will Hurd did not hold back in his reply. Hurd took to his own social media platform to counter Trump’s comments, highlighting his service to the country both in the military and in Congress.

Donald, I served on the front lines of the war on terror, then in Congress. I’ve dedicated my life to fighting for America. You turned down your opportunity over some bone spurs and then applauded an assault on America on Jan. 6.

