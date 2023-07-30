Trump Draws Another Massive Crowd in Erie, PA – NO OTHER POLITICIAN in America Can Outdo Donald Trump!

The Trump crowd filled the Erie Insurance Arena on Saturday prior to President Trump’s Make America Great Again Rally this evening.

No other American politician can draw a crowd like this.

The crowd was Huge!

President Trump – MAGA Crowd – Erie PA pic.twitter.com/UyTO2nnI5y — Summer Hayes (@Summer_Hayes8) July 30, 2023

The Erie Insurance Arena holds over 9,000 seats.

Not even the early rain could keep supporters from the Trump rally today.

Here are more crowd shots.

Erie, Pennsylvania ERUPTS when Pres. Trump takes the stage. The crowd went bonkers! pic.twitter.com/GorQK03AAl — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) July 29, 2023

Newsmax carried the rally today.

LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THIS CROWD FOLKS #TrumpRally Erie, Pennsylvania PENNSYLVANIA FOR TRUMP pic.twitter.com/I4QDKQKbzw — Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) July 29, 2023

Donald J. Trump speaking in front of extremely large crowd in Erie, PA pic.twitter.com/bHOXNSlwli — Crazy Videos (@Xcrazyvideos) July 29, 2023

It must scare the hell out of the Democrat Deep State that President Trump STILL is the most popular politician in modern American history despite all of their attempts to destroy him!