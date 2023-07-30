Trump Draws Another Massive Crowd in Erie, PA – NO OTHER POLITICIAN in America Can Outdo Donald Trump!

The Trump crowd filled the Erie Insurance Arena on Saturday prior to President Trump’s Make America Great Again Rally this evening.

No other American politician can draw a crowd like this.

Trump sets arena crowd record in Erie, PA. – via Christina Bobb Twitter

The crowd was Huge!

The Erie Insurance Arena holds over 9,000 seats.

Not even the early rain could keep supporters from the Trump rally today.

Here are more crowd shots.

Newsmax carried the rally today.

It must scare the hell out of the Democrat Deep State that President Trump STILL is the most popular politician in modern American history despite all of their attempts to destroy him!

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

