Transgender Pride Activist Manhandled by Police While Waving Pride Flag at Philadelphia Moms for Liberty Event (VIDEO)

Philadelphia known for being the birthplace of the United States, became the stage for a tense encounter this week during the national conference of ‘Moms for Liberty.’

Held at the Marriott in Center City, the four-day summit of the parental rights organization was met with a wave of protests led by LGBTQ+ activists.

Aimed at empowering parents to resist what it terms the ‘woke agenda’ in schools, Moms for Liberty hosted the summit to discuss strategies and share experiences. However, it was met with fierce resistance from those who see the group’s mission as discriminatory.

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the venue, displaying a vibrant array of Pride colors and expressing their dissent with chants of, “They can’t stop queer trans joy!” and “Pride Pride 365!” Billy Pen reported.

The chant “Hate has no place in Philadelphia!” was also heard resonating among the crowd, signifying their stance against what they perceived as the divisive ideology propagated by the conference attendees.

The demonstrations took a contentious turn when a transgender activist was waving the Pride flag in a disruptive manner.

WATCH: