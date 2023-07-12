Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Raises Safety Concerns in U.S. Amidst Bud Light Fiasco – Finds Comfort Among Llamas and Spiritual Guidance from Local Shaman in Peru

Controversial trans influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, has packed his bags and hotfooted to Peru, fleeing from the uproar that followed the infamous Bud Light fiasco.

Speaking directly from the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu, the 26-year-old trans influencer fled the U.S. for what he proclaims is a much-needed solo trip to seek solace and peace of mind in Peru, as stated in a recent video he shared on his social media.

“Surprise. I’m in Peru and I’m at Macho Picchu,” Mulvaney revealed to his TikTok followers.

“I’m here by myself,” the trans influencer said, explaining that he frequently traveled alone. “I’m telling you, it’s the best. If you could ever do a solo trip somewhere, it is such a good way to get to know yourself better.”

Mulvaney revealed he participated in Shaman ceremonies – local spiritual rituals that Mulvaney compared to a decade’s worth of therapy.

Mulvaney has also found solace in the company of llamas.

The trans influencer confessed that he feels unsafe in his homeland, compared to Peru, where the “people here are so kind.”

“I feel very safe here. It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe, but that will get better eventually,” he said.

WATCH:

Anheuser-Bush has lost over $27 billion in market value since partnering with Mulvaney, an adult biological male, in March.

The company’s global chief marketing officer Marcel Marcondes said last week that the controversy, and subsequent boycott, was a “wake-up call” to how things can get “divisive and controversial so easily,” according to a report from CNN.

Mulvaney appeared to be responding to that in a video posted to TikTok on Thursday, which opened with the TikTok star drinking a beer. The activist took issue with the fact that the brand never reached out once during the controversy to see how they were doing.

“I should have made this video months ago, but I didn’t. And I was scared. And I was scared of more backlash and I felt personally guilty for what transpired,” she said. “So I patiently waited for things to get better. But surprise — they haven’t really. And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did.”

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want,” Mulvaney said. “And the hate doesn’t end with me.”