Traitor John Kelly Claims in Sworn Statement Trump Discussed Using IRS to Retaliate Against FBI Lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page

Trump’s ex-Chief of Staff John Kelly claimed in a sworn statement that Trump discussed using the IRS to retaliate against two FBI officials involved in Russiagate.

John Kelly, a retired General, served as Trump’s second Chief of Staff from July 2017 to the end of 2018.

Traitor John Kelly has been backstabbing Trump for years.

Now he’s claiming Trump sought to retaliate against FBI lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.



Peter Strzok and Lisa Page

Recall, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page used the power of the FBI to sabotage Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

John Kelly provided a sworn statement in connection with lawsuits filed by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page against the DOJ for publishing their private text messages.

The New York Times reported: