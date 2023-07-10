Traitor John Kelly Claims in Sworn Statement Trump Discussed Using IRS to Retaliate Against FBI Lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page

Trump’s ex-Chief of Staff John Kelly claimed in a sworn statement that Trump discussed using the IRS to retaliate against two FBI officials involved in Russiagate.
John Kelly, a retired General, served as Trump’s second Chief of Staff from July 2017 to the end of 2018.
Traitor John Kelly has been backstabbing Trump for years.
Now he’s claiming Trump sought to retaliate against FBI lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
Recall, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page used the power of the FBI to sabotage Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
John Kelly provided a sworn statement in connection with lawsuits filed by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page against the DOJ for publishing their private text messages.
The New York Times reported:
John F. Kelly, who served as former President Donald J. Trump’s second White House chief of staff, said in a sworn statement that Mr. Trump had discussed having the Internal Revenue Service and other federal agencies investigate two F.B.I. officials involved in the investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia.
Mr. Kelly said that his recollection of Mr. Trump’s comments to him was based on notes that he had taken at the time in 2018. Mr. Kelly provided copies of his notes to lawyers for one of the F.B.I. officials, who made the sworn statement public in a court filing.
“President Trump questioned whether investigations by the Internal Revenue Service or other federal agencies should be undertaken into Mr. Strzok and/or Ms. Page,” Mr. Kelly said in the statement. “I do not know of President Trump ordering such an investigation. It appeared, however, that he wanted to see Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page investigated.”
Mr. Kelly’s assertions were disclosed on Thursday in a statement that was filed in connection with lawsuits brought by Peter Strzok, who was the lead agent in the F.B.I.’s Russia investigation, and Lisa Page, a former lawyer in the bureau, against the Justice Department for violating their privacy rights when the Trump administration made public text messages between them.