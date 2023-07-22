“This Is the Strongest Case I’ve Ever Seen” – Rudy Giuliani Admits the Evidence Against Biden Crime Family Is Greater than Evidence Against Mafia’s Five Families (VIDEO)

Former New York City Mayor and federal prosecutor Rudy Giuliani joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Friday evening.

Giuliani, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1983 to 1989, is famous for taking down the Five Families of the mafia in remarkable fashion.

According to RadioTimes.

Giuliani indicted 11 organised crime figures, including the heads of New York’s so-called “Five Families”, under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act (RICO) on charges including extortion, labour racketeering, and murder for hire. It was dubbed as “the most significant assault on the infrastructure of organised crime since the high command of the Chicago Mafia was swept away in 1943” by Times Magazine – who quoted Giuliani’s stated intention: “Our approach is to wipe out the five families.” Gambino crime family boss Paul Castellano evaded conviction when he and his underboss, Thomas Bilotti, were murdered on the streets of Midtown Manhattan in 1985. However, three heads of the Five Families were sentenced to 100 years in prison on January 13, 1987.

On Friday night Rudy Giuliani told Steve Bannon the US government has more evidence to indict the Biden Crime Family than he did against the Five Families in the 1980s.

This comes after Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released an FBI 1023 document that proves that Joe and Hunter took $5 million each from the Burisma founder to push the Ukrainian president to fire the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden and the Burisma company.

Rudy Giuliani: This is probably the most verified information I’ve ever seen. It’s been verified by about three years of disclosures, including actual testimony that people have seen or can see that’s been tape recorded. I mean, Shokin has testified, the guy who was fired… Biden confessed to it when he was in front of the Atlantic Council. The hard drive contains at least five texts that would be used as admissions in the trial. The best one being that Hunter texts his daughter straight out saying, “I’ve had to give half my income for the last 30 years to pop.” They say, well, there’s no evidence that money went to pop. Yeah, how about his son says he gave it to him? I’ve never had better evidence than that. Steve this is like Alice in Wonderland.

