THIS Is Getting Interesting: Secret Service to Scour Security Footage to Find Out When Dime-Sized Bag of Cocaine was Placed in West Wing of Biden White House (VIDEO)

Well, this is getting interesting.

The Secret Service is going to review security footage to find out when the dime-sized bag of cocaine was placed into a cubby in a highly-trafficked area in the West Wing.

Now we’re talking.

CNN reported:

Mike Memoli: It’s absolutely extraordinary, Andrea. And this new conclusive test confirms what had been the preliminary field test conducted by DC. Fire personnel who were called in on Sunday night after the discovery of this suspicious substance by a uniformed officer in the Secret Service that was conducting a routine patrol of the White House…

…This was found, we understand, in a highly trafficked common area of the West Wing…

…And so this is an extraordinary discovery here. What we also understand is that the Secret Service is conducting now leading this investigation into how this substance came into the West Wing in the first place. This is something that will include the review of security footage as well as visitor logs.

The big question, Andrea, is for how long had this item, which was described as a small, dime size bag, been in this location?