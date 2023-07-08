TGP Reacts: Gender Inclusive Tampons?! Woke Brand Calls Women “Menstruaters”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the CEO of tampon company August, Nadya Okamoto, appeared on CBS This Morning and called women “menstruaters.”

Ten years ago, this would have been considered highly offensive and belittling. Feminist groups would be outraged and the brand would be cancelled. Unfortunately, that is not the reality we live in today. Our society has torn down and erased everything special about women in an effort to appease the radical transgender community.

Now, woke hygiene companies pander for liberal “virtue” points by pretending that they sell tampons to men.

Women who should be honored and uplifted as the life giving mothers who bring forth the next generation of humanity are instead mocked and called “birthing persons” or “menstruaters.” This has become a public humiliation ritual.