Texas TikToker “Sassy Trucker” Claims She’s Being Held in Dubai for ‘Screaming’ at Man in Public – Dubai Police Tell a Different Story

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – A TikToker from Texas is trapped in Dubai and reportedly faces two years in prison for violating behavior laws according to reports.

The New York Post reported Friday that Tierra Allen, who calls herself “Sassy Trucker” on social media, went to United Arab Emirates on vacation in April 2023 and has been barred from leaving ever since. She was supposed to stay in the country for a month.

Allen said the incident occurred after she stopped inside a local car shop to retrieve her personal belongings. The influencer claimed her credit cards, debit cards, and cellphone had been impounded along with her rental car the day before the blowup.

This impounding followed a “minor” traffic accident near the Arabian Gulf according to the New York Post.

According to Allen, she got into a nasty argument with the manager of the shop and only started screaming because he bullied her. After she raised her voice, the manager followed her and called the police.

He followed me outside the office and I felt very intimidated. I told him to stop but instead, he called the police and opened a case against me, apparently for “screaming.” I am in shock that he frightened me, I told him to stop, and now the police have said I can’t go home. I told them I had a medical emergency and needed to return to the US but they wouldn’t let me.

But the Houston Chronicle reported Monday that this narrative could be false. According to the paper, Dubai police told sources that Allen detained in Dubai was arrested on suspicion of slander and defamation, not for supposedly screaming in public.

The Dubai Police General Command firmly denies allegations made in some stories circulating in the media that an American woman was arrested merely for “yelling” in public. The reports present a completely distorted picture of the case. Dubai Police received a complaint from a car rental office, accusing her of slandering and defaming an employee amidst a dispute over car rental fees. The individual was questioned as per legal procedures and subsequently released pending the resolution of ongoing legal proceedings between her and the car rental office.

Detained in Dubai CEO Radha Stirling, who is working to free Allen, thinks she was detained as part of a blackmail scheme run by the car rental agency.

It is extremely common for rental car agencies to open cases against customers as a means to extort them. The hope is that whomever they perceive to be a “wealthy foreigner” will offer them cash in order to drop the case.

The New York Post reports Allen may have been targeted due to her pretentious behavior while in Dubai. The paper notes she had been chronicling on social media her numerous beach trips, night club parties, and extravagant dining during her trip.