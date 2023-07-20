Steve Wynn Banned From Vegas Gaming Industry

Steve Wynn, 81, a GOP donor and outspoken critic of Obama and other Democrats, was banned from Nevada’s gaming industry, according to a settlement with the Gaming Control Board.

Wynn will also pay a $10 million fine as part of a settlement agreement regarding years-old sexual misconduct allegations.

“The original complaint was filed against Wynn by the NGCB in 2019, claiming “multiple women in employment positions that were subordinate to Mr. Wynn reported that Mr. Wynn subjected them to unwanted sexual advances,” the petition claimed.” – according to KVVU-TV.

“Under the terms of the settlement, Wynn will agree to never serve as an officer or executive with a Nevada gaming company but will not be precluded from having “passive ownership” of less than 5 percent of any licensed gaming company.” – the Nevada Independent reported.

Wynn has denied any wrongdoing but he signed the settlement on Monday anyway.

The Nevada Gaming Commission is expected to sign off on the settlement next week.

Steve Wynn developed the Golden Nugget, Mirage, Treasure Island, Bellagio, the Wynn, and Encore.

Wynn has a net worth of $3.2 billion and currently resides in Florida.

