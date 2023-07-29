Steve Bannon: If Robert Kennedy Was on the Ticket with Trump They Would Win 60 Percent of the Vote (VIDEO)

Steve Bannon brought his dragon energy with him on Saturday morning’s War Room.

Bannon went over the wicked moves by the Marxist left to single out and target Christians in America today. This isn’t just a talking point or conspiracy. We all know that Chris Wray’s FBI is targeting Catholic Churches and spying on Christian congregations. The Biden regime arrested Christian pastors and prevented faithful Americans from attending church for over a year.

We are living in dangerous times.

Steve Bannon then made a prediction. Bannon told the War Room audience that if Robert Kennedy Jr. joined President Trump on a ticket they would win 60 percent or more of the American vote.

Steve Bannon: “I think if some how it worked out you could get Kennedy as a running mate, and that is far for even technically could happen, because of the structure of the Democrat and Republican parties and ballot access and all that, he’d get 60 percent or higher in the country.”

We all knows this is true.