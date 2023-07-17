Steve Bannon Declares a HOLY WAR Against the Deep State (VIDEO)

Steve Bannon on Saturday delivered a fiery speech at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

As Bannon took the stage he wasted no time sharing just how urgent it is for Republicans to get their act together.

The Host of War Room stated, “We don’t have time for a diversion. We need to be focused right now on the election apparatuses in Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona and get behind Donald Trump, and get serious about taking this country back.

Bannon then turned it up a notch and boldly declared: “This is a crusade. This is a holy war against the Deep State. Donald Trump is our instrument for retribution!”

He continued, “I don’t want to hear Glenn Youngkin in a vest, I don’t want to hear Kemp’s with his Georgia accent.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Steve Bannon announces a HOLY WAR against the Deep State pic.twitter.com/KsJtIYf5Vw — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 16, 2023

Besides declaring a holy war against the deep state, Bannon made some very interesting comments regarding what documents Trump plans to declassify in 2025.

Bannon told the pumped-up crowd “On the afternoon of the 20th (January 20th) … he’s going to declassify everything!.”

Trump’s former advisor continued “We’re going to release all the assassination files on John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, Bobby Kennedy.”

WATCH: