State Department Cancels Facebook Meetings After Trump Judge Blocks Biden Regime From Censoring Conservatives Online

A huge win for freedom of speech!

The State Department canceled its future meetings with Facebook just one day after US District Court Judge Terry Doughty, a Trump appointee who still honors the US Constitution, accused the Biden Regime of violating the First Amendment by censoring unfavorable views in a blistering 155-page opinion.

A Trump-appointed federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting DHS, FBI, DOJ, and other agencies from its government-wide, fascist conspiracy with Big Tech to censor speech and manipulate the public.

The Gateway Pundit is proudly the lead plaintiff in the MO v. Biden case!

The federal government censored online stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop, Covid origins lab-leak theory, Covid vaccines, lockdowns and facemasks, 2020 election fraud and more!

The judge called the Biden Regime’s efforts “Orwellian.”

“This targeted suppression of conservative ideas is a perfect example of viewpoint discrimination of political speech,” Judge Doughty wrote. “American citizens have the right to engage in free debate about the significant issues affecting the country … the evidence produced thus far depicts an almost dystopian scenario.”

One day later Biden’s State Department was forced to cancel meetings with Facebook.

The Washington Post reported: