St. Louis Police Arrest Osmani Haji Gul After He Kidnaps 6-Year-Old Boy on his Bike, Sexually Assaults Him in Abandoned Home in St. Louis City

by

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after he was identified from security camera footage.

The man kidnapped a 6-year-old boy in St. Louis City on his bike and then sexually assaulted him in a vacant home.

Osmani Haji Gul was charged in court on Friday after his arrest on Thursday.
He is connected to another attempted sexual assault.

A coworker identified the man and called police.

The man may be connected to another attempted child snatching last week in St. Louis.

KMOV reported:

A 34-year-old man is in custody after a 6-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, seen in neighborhood surveillance footage, grabbed the 6-year-old while they were riding a bike and took them to a vacant residence in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood on Sunday. Then, police said, the man sexually assaulted the child.

The man was seen in surveillance camera screenshots wearing a red polo shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

A day after police released the surveillance images, they announced that a 34-year-old man was in custody. Police said they “anticipate presenting the case to the Circuit Attorney’s Office for a charging decision” on Friday.

Police said they received over 100 tips from the public which ultimately help to identify the suspect and take him into custody. The individual’s name has not been released.

“Just tragic, when the mother of the boy contacted me to see if we could look for any video surveillance, I just dropped everything,” said Tom Scheifler, the head of the safety committee for the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.