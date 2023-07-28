St. Louis Police Arrest Osmani Haji Gul After He Kidnaps 6-Year-Old Boy on his Bike, Sexually Assaults Him in Abandoned Home in St. Louis City

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after he was identified from security camera footage.
The man kidnapped a 6-year-old boy in St. Louis City on his bike and then sexually assaulted him in a vacant home.
Osmani Haji Gul was charged in court on Friday after his arrest on Thursday.
He is connected to another attempted sexual assault.
A coworker identified the man and called police.
The man may be connected to another attempted child snatching last week in St. Louis.
KMOV reported:
A 34-year-old man is in custody after a 6-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in south St. Louis.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, seen in neighborhood surveillance footage, grabbed the 6-year-old while they were riding a bike and took them to a vacant residence in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood on Sunday. Then, police said, the man sexually assaulted the child.
The man was seen in surveillance camera screenshots wearing a red polo shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.
A day after police released the surveillance images, they announced that a 34-year-old man was in custody. Police said they “anticipate presenting the case to the Circuit Attorney’s Office for a charging decision” on Friday.
Police said they received over 100 tips from the public which ultimately help to identify the suspect and take him into custody. The individual’s name has not been released.
“Just tragic, when the mother of the boy contacted me to see if we could look for any video surveillance, I just dropped everything,” said Tom Scheifler, the head of the safety committee for the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association.