St. Louis Police Arrest Osmani Haji Gul After He Kidnaps 6-Year-Old Boy on his Bike, Sexually Assaults Him in Abandoned Home in St. Louis City

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after he was identified from security camera footage.

The man kidnapped a 6-year-old boy in St. Louis City on his bike and then sexually assaulted him in a vacant home.

Osmani Haji Gul was charged in court on Friday after his arrest on Thursday.

He is connected to another attempted sexual assault.

A coworker identified the man and called police.

The man may be connected to another attempted child snatching last week in St. Louis.

KMOV reported: