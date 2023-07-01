Sperry: Investigators Have Evidence Joe Biden as VP Shared Classified National Defense Information – Including Briefings on US Troops – to Hunter Biden

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry reported on Friday night “investigators” have evidence that then Vice President Joe Biden shared classified national defence information, including briefings on US troops stationed overseas, with his crackhead son and business partner Hunter Biden.

Hunter did not hold ANY classified security clearance.

Of course, this is not such a stretch.

In January of this year, The Gateway Pundit published three documents recovered from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer with classified information. Hunter was given access to the documents by his father. And he was sharing the information with his overseas business associates in Ukraine.

The Biden crime family made millions in Ukraine performing nefarious and criminal activities including espionage.

TGP reported in January that the Bidens were using classified information to the benefit of the Biden family business.

Miranda Devine from the New York Post provided one email that appeared to include classified material from the US government.

Column’s up: A curiously well-informed email about Ukraine, Russia and the UK on Hunter Biden’s laptop is a thread that links the President’s classified documents scandal to the Delaware federal investigation into his son’s foreign business dealings. https://t.co/8hu5x5e6RU — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 23, 2023

TGP determined that this information from the 22-point email came from the US State Department and was classified. This email included this classified information and Hunter had no security clearance or reason to have this information.

TGP reported on a second email that showed Hunter Biden was sharing classified information with individuals at Burisma in Ukraine which is espionage.

TGP then released a third email showing more Biden family crimes related to classified information and espionage.

This email discovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop was sent from Sean Keeley from Blue Star Strategies a firm that has reportedly been under investigation by the DOJ since 2021:

As part of the initial Burisma controversy, the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee then led by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) investigated Blue Star Strategies and voted to subpoena documents and depositions from the firm. [9] The 2021 investigation into Blue Star Strategies reportedly centers around its lobbying the U.S. government on behalf of Burisma without registering under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA). Witnesses have alleged that Blue Star’s co-founders Sally Painter and Karen Tramontano met with State Department officials as part of their work for the company but did not disclose that Burisma was a client. [10] While Hunter Biden was not revealed to be a subject of the ongoing investigation, the Wall Street Journal reported that the firm’s co-founders mentioned Hunter Biden’s involvement with the company during multiple meetings with the State Department in an effort to improve the company’s image. [11]

Keely’s email went to a number of individuals at Rosemont Seneca, including Hunter Biden and Devon Archer, individuals at Blue Star Strategies, including its CEO Karen Tramontano and Sally Painter, its COO, and one individual from Burisma.

Please Note: This email is original source data taken directly from the Hunter Biden laptop computer by the investigator working with John Paul Mac Isaac. This is the only source of verifiable content for the Hunter Biden laptop. The chain of custody is known and complete. This is the only source that has chain of custody verification, has been authenticated and came from the original image from the Hunter Biden laptop.

The email included an attachment.

The email explains what’s in the attachment:

This morning the White House hosted a conference call regarding the Vice President’s

upcoming trip to Ukraine. Attached is a memo from the Blue Star Strategies team with the minutes of the call, which outlined the trip’s agenda and addressed several questions

regarding U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

Here are the problems with what was uncovered in this email.

The attachment in the email was a memo of a White House conference call which is classified and therefore would be illegal to share. The way the email is worded it appears that this was not the first time that Blue Star Strategies received classified information like this. The memo attached was regarding Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine which implicates Joe Biden in the sharing of classified information. The information not only includes Biden’s trip agenda but the Biden/Obama policy on Ukraine. This email was provided to Burisma, a foreign entity – this is espionage.

See the email below.

VP Biden Trip Briefing Redacted by Jim Hoft on Scribd

Of course, we are just touching the tip of the iceberg at this point.