Sound of Freedom Projecting $85 Million Cumulative Box Office After Two Weekends – Expected to Hit $100 Million This Week

Actor Jim Caviezel’s latest film Sound of Freedom opened at select theaters on the 4th of July across the United States.
Caviezel, who is most famous for his role of Jesus in The Passion of Christ, recently went on The War Room to promote his upcoming film “Sound of Freedom” by Angel Studios. The film is based on a true story that exposes the evil of child trafficking.
Caviezel worked with several former federal agents and 30 Navy SEALS while filming in Colombia.
On Sunday Angel Studios announced the film has now brought in $85 at the box office. The film is expected to hit $100 million this week.
This is despite the mainstream media doing all it can to persuade Americans not to attend this exceptional film on child trafficking.
Angel Studios reported:
Provo, UT—July 16, 2023
Angel Studios—a platform and studio empowering filmmakers to crowdfund, create, and distribute films and TV series globally, backed by thousands of Angel investors—is announcing its July cumulative-to-date and second weekend results for its Jim Caviezel-driven film SOUND OF FREEDOM. Angel Studios is projecting over $85 million total cumulative box office revenue through Sunday, with a strong $27 million box office draw in the second weekend of the film’s domestic release.
“While the entire summer movie box office lineup is underperforming, our small independent film continues to grow week over week. Driven by millions of fans and supporters, SOUND of FREEDOM has become a national—and soon international—movement for change,” said Jared Geesey, SVP of Global Distribution at Angel Studios.
“There have only been 10 wide-release movies in box office history that have had a second-weekend increase greater than 35% over their opening weekend. All of them achieved this milestone during Christmas. Angel Studios is the only studio to accomplish this feat during the summer blockbuster season with ‘SOUND OF FREEDOM’,” added Brandon Purdie, Head of Theatrical Distribution for Angel Studios.
🚨🚨#breaking @AngelStudiosInc movie @SOFMovie2023 is projecting $85 Mil Cum, with $100 Mil by this week—our 2nd wknd 35% bigger than our first!#SoundOfFreedom #NotForSale #2MillionFor2Million #SoundOfFeeedom https://t.co/YjqYXyMPkf
— Matthew Faraci (@MatthewFaraci) July 16, 2023