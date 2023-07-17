Sound of Freedom Projecting $85 Million Cumulative Box Office After Two Weekends – Expected to Hit $100 Million This Week

Actor Jim Caviezel’s latest film Sound of Freedom opened at select theaters on the 4th of July across the United States.

Caviezel, who is most famous for his role of Jesus in The Passion of Christ, recently went on The War Room to promote his upcoming film “Sound of Freedom” by Angel Studios. The film is based on a true story that exposes the evil of child trafficking.

** You can purchase your tickets here for an exclusive showing of this important film.

Caviezel worked with several former federal agents and 30 Navy SEALS while filming in Colombia.

On Sunday Angel Studios announced the film has now brought in $85 at the box office. The film is expected to hit $100 million this week.

This is despite the mainstream media doing all it can to persuade Americans not to attend this exceptional film on child trafficking.

Angel Studios reported: