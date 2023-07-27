Since its July 4 debut, “Sound of Freedom” has been a resounding success.

Angel Studios — the Christian film house behind the hit movie — revealed Tuesday that things are about to get a whole lot better.

Starring Jim Caviezel, “Sound of Freedom” follows the real-life story of former Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard and his daring rescue of children kidnapped by sex traffickers.

In a news release Tuesday, the studio announced the movie will soon hit international theaters for the very first time.

“Since SOUND OF FREEDOM launched in the US, demand has been building around the world in dozens of regions and languages,” Jared Geesey, senior vice president of global distribution for Angel Studios, said in a statement.

“Child trafficking is a global issue, and we hope to build on the incredible momentum here in the states and share the film’s powerful message worldwide,” Geesey said.

On Aug. 18, the film will debut in South African theaters.

Then, on Aug. 24, Australians and New Zealanders will get to see “Sound of Freedom” for the very first time.

Aug. 31 is the movie’s biggest international release date on the calendar. On that day, the Angel Studios production will open in 16 countries in South and Central America.

In September and October, it will debut in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain, the release said.

If the film’s domestic box office run is any indication, it will experience great success around the world.

As of Tuesday, the film had grossed more than $130 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

What’s perhaps even more surprising is “Sound of Freedom” has shown it has strong legs: The film won the box office on its July 4 debut and then again over two weeks later on July 20.

Even amid the “Barbenheimer” craze (the debuts of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” brought in the fourth-most ticket sales for any two movies to share an opening weekend), “Sound of Freedom” managed to mostly maintain its momentum.

How long will that continue?

With “Sound of Freedom” hitting the international market soon, there likely are many good weeks left for Angel Studios to look forward to.

