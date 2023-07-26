Sinead O’Connor Dead at 56

Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor, AKA, Shuhada Sadaqat, has passed away at the age of 56, the Irish Times reported.

Her cause of death has not been released.

Sinead O’Connor passed away 18 months after her 17-year-old son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, died after going missing.

O’Connor spent several years in a mental institution and converted to Islam in 2018.

More from the Irish Times:

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56. The acclaimed Dublin performer released 10 studio albums, while her song Nothing Compares 2 U was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards. Ms O’Connor was presented with the inaugural award for Classic Irish Album at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards earlier this year. The singer received a standing ovation as she dedicated the award, for I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, to “each and every member of Ireland’s refugee community”.

Sinéad O’Connor, the Irish singer of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” has died. She was 56.https://t.co/qsmm83fcqU pic.twitter.com/xubPM5R6le — Variety (@Variety) July 26, 2023

Variety reports O’Connor’s breakthrough came with the release of her album, “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got,” which included O’Connor’s rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a song originally written by Prince. The album won her a Grammy for best alternative music performance.