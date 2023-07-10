SICK: Tennessee Soccer Coach Arrested for Drugging and Raping at Least 10 Children — Police Say “Heartbreaking” Investigation Could Lead to More Charges. 

by
Camilo Campos
Camilo Hurtado Campos Mugshot — Franklin Police

A Tennessee community is reeling after Franklin Police say a popular soccer coach, 56-year-old Camilo Hurtado Campos, was arrested for drugging and raping at least 10 children.

Police say they expect to file more charges in the following weeks while expressing concern that the number of victims is potentially much greater than what is currently known.

According to NBC, Campos is being held on a $525,000 bond while it remains unclear if any counsel has been retained.

In a Sunday press release, it was explained that the the “heartbreaking” investigation was triggered after staff at a local restaurant found a cell phone allegedly belonging to Campos.

While searching the phone in an effort to return it to the owner, law enforcement says workers at the restaurant were shocked to discover “dozens of unconscionable videos and pictures of children.”

Among the horrendous files were numerous videos of Campos “raping unconscious boys between approximately 9 and 17 years old,” police say.

As further detailed in the press release:

“The 63-year-old soccer coach has lived in Franklin for the last 20 years, with that time split between two neighborhoods: Hill Estates and, most recently, on Glass Lane in the downtown Franklin area. During off-hours, Campos frequented nearby school playgrounds in both neighborhoods where he approached kids and recruited them as players on his team. After gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then raped them.”

Law enforcement further explains children seen in recovered videos “were in such an unconscious state, that they might not even realize that they are victims.”

Celebrity Producer and Nashville resident Robby Starbuck expressed outrage over the news while asking the public to help Franklin Police track down and identify the many alleged victims of Campos.

Franklin Police ask anyone who may have been in contact with Campos over the last twenty years to contact them by phone at: (615) 794-2513, or by email at: [email protected]

Photo of author
Shawn Bradley Witzemann
Shawn Bradley Witzemann is an independent, "Free Range Journalist" with a broad skill set - utilized through various roles as a multi-media professional, investigator, analyst, public relations officer, and consultant on an eclectic range of endeavors. In spite of legal challenges associated with his work as a gonzo journalist at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Witzemann remains a fierce advocate for the cause of liberty — never-ceasing in his efforts to discover and publicize the truth of what happened that day. Witzemann currently serves as Staff Writer, Investigator, and Social Media Manager for CondemnedUSA, as well as a trusted Media Correspondent for a number of projects in frontier sciences within NASA, DARPA, DHS, and the Pentagon. Follow Shawn on Twitter @shawnwitzemann l Truth Social @FreeRangeJournalist

You can email Shawn Bradley Witzemann here, and read more of Shawn Bradley Witzemann's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.