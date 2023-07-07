“A Shameful Moment in White House History” – Oversight Chair James Comer Demands Briefing on Joe Biden’s White House Cocaine Scandal

by

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer sent out a letter this morning to Kimberly Cheatle, the Director of the United States Secret Service, demanding a briefing on the Biden family cocaine scandal.

Secret Service officers discovered cocaine stashed at the White House last weekend after the Biden clan, including son Hunter, left the building for a trip to Camp David.

Former Secret Service Officer and media star Dan Bongino says it is almost 100% likely that it was a member of the Biden family who brought the coke into the White House. What a surprise!

