“A Shameful Moment in White House History” – Oversight Chair James Comer Demands Briefing on Joe Biden’s White House Cocaine Scandal

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer sent out a letter this morning to Kimberly Cheatle, the Director of the United States Secret Service, demanding a briefing on the Biden family cocaine scandal.

Secret Service officers discovered cocaine stashed at the White House last weekend after the Biden clan, including son Hunter, left the building for a trip to Camp David.

Former Secret Service Officer and media star Dan Bongino says it is almost 100% likely that it was a member of the Biden family who brought the coke into the White House. What a surprise!

🚨The presence of illegal drugs in the White House is unacceptable and a shameful moment in the White House’s history. Congress funds White House security procedures & @GOPoversight has oversight jurisdiction over Secret Service operations. I’m requesting a briefing.👇 pic.twitter.com/5ORRhE7bey — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 7, 2023

page 2

