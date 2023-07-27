Serial Liar Adam Schiff Lashes Out at McCarthy, Republicans For Floating Biden Impeachment Inquiry (VIDEO)

Serial liar Adam Schiff lashed out at McCarthy and House Republicans for floating an impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden.

McCarthy this week said the House of Representatives is readying for the impeachment of Joe Biden.

“This is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry…something we haven’t seen since Richard Nixon, [Joe Biden] used the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congressional oversight,” McCarthy said.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Speaker McCarthy says House readying for Impeachment of Joe Biden: "This is rising to level of impeachment inquiry…something we haven't seen since Richard Nixon, [Joe Biden] used the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congressional oversight." pic.twitter.com/z4ehbAwPN4 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 25, 2023

McCarthy also floated an impeachment inquiry of Merrick Garland for lying to Congress about the Hunter Biden investigation.

Adam Schiff said Republicans just want to impeach someone – anyone – without evidence.

“The Republican desire to impeach someone — anyone, no matter if there’s any evidence — just shows how they have descended into chaos,” Adam Schiff said.

WATCH:

Adam Schiff claims we don’t have the evidence to impeach Biden. Except we do, and you’re the guy who lied to our faces for an ENTIRE administration over BULLSHIT that wasn’t real nor ever happened. Walk off a short pier, Adam. pic.twitter.com/pvMkIL9aVL — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 26, 2023

Adam Schiff spearheaded the impeachment of President Trump.

There was no evidence of an impeachable offense, but Pelosi, Schiff and the Democrats impeached Trump over his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump asked Zelensky to look into Joe and Hunter Biden’s Ukraine pay-to-play scheme.

Schiff previously read a completely fabricated transcript of Trump’s call to Zelensky during his opening statement before the House Intelligence Committee.

President Trump’s phone call with Zelensky was cordial and there were no threats, no pressure and no quid pro quo as Schiff would like the public to believe.

The transcripts were declassified and released to the public but Schiff continues to fabricate the call in order to smear Trump as a thug.

Since Trump’s call with Zelensky was uneventful, Schiff had to fabricate the entire conversation in order to make Trump look like he was threatening a foreign leader.